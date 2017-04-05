Barcelona Record Longest Camp Nou Winning Streak Under Luis Enrique

OMNISPORT

Barcelona's 3-0 success over Sevilla has given them their best LaLiga winning streak at Camp Nou in Luis Enrique's reign.

The defending champions' victory on Wednesday, which came courtesy of Lionel Messi's double and a Luis Suarez overhead kick, made it eight home league wins in a row.

The streak has seen Barca beat Espanyol, Las Palmas, Athletic Bilbao, Leganes, Sporting Gijon, Celta Vigo and Valencia prior to the Sevilla clash.

8 - Barcelona have won their last eight La Liga games at the Camp Nou, their best run at home under Luis Enrique. Pursuit. pic.twitter.com/O8lIrwqham — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 5, 2017

That is their best run since Luis Enrique, who will leave at the end of the campaign, took charge at the start of the 2014-15 season.

The run could reach 12 by the time this season is over, with home LaLiga matches against Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Villarreal and Eibar still to come.