Barcelona Player Ratings From LaLiga El Clasico Matchday 33

Marc-André ter Stegen (6/10)

A typically erratic performance from the German net-minder. Ter Stegen was majorly at fault for Real Madrid's opener and didn't exactly shower himself in glory for James Rodriguez's late strike either. However, he did produce a string of top-drawer saves to keep Los Blancos at bay.

Sergi Roberto (7/10)

Roberto struggled at times to contain Marcelo's marauding runs, particularly during the second half, but it was his cool head and opportunist dribble out of defense that put the wheels in motion for Barcelona's dramatic injury-time winner.

Gerad Piqué (7/10)

The polemic center back was a pillar in defense for Luis Enrique's men throughout the 90 minutes, and could have ended the game with goal had it not been for a miraculous Keylor Navas save.

Samuel Umtiti (7/10)

The game could have had a totally different complexion had ref Hernandez pointed to the penalty after the Frenchman missed an in-swinging ball and took down Cristiano Ronaldo instead. That close call aside, Umtiti acquitted himself very well in the face of the BBC, particularly given that Jordi Alba was unable to provide support at times.

Jordi Alba (6/10)

As always Alba worked his socks off from start to finish. However, his commitment to joining in the attack left Barca exposed at the back on few occasions.

Andrés Iniesta (7.5/10)

The Blaugrana captain took on the role of facilitator, keeping play moving forward and protecting possession like his life depended on it. The 32-year-old's task and aging legs restricted him from venturing too far forward though.

Sergio Busquets (7/10)

Admit it, you didn't notice his frighteningly unappreciated work either. Busquets did what Busquets always does: kept things simple.

Ivan Rakitic (8/10)

The Croatian provided the assist for Messi's opener and conjured up a solo masterpiece of his own to temporarily give Barca the lead in the second half.

Lionel Messi (9.5/10)

Hard not give him 10 after that performance! Despite needing medical treatment early on after an unintentional Marcelo elbow left him with a bloody mouth, Messi still managed to rob the limelight from every other player on the field. Slaloming through Madrid's midfield and defense for the first goal and then popping up with a Bernabeu-silencing winner, the Argentinean also drew the foul that got Sergio Ramos rightfully sent off.

Paco Alcacer (5/10)

Given the unenviable task of filling in for Neymar, the former Valencia man acquitted himself well on the biggest of stages. To compensate for the absence of the Brazilian's silky skills, Alcacer ran himself into the ground to keep Madrid's backline on their toes.

Luis Suárez (6/10)

It wasn't the Uruguayan's day in front of goal, nonetheless, his predatory instincts and tireless movement helped drag Real Madrid's defenders out of position in important moments, notably for Messi's first goal.