Barcelona Open Andres Iniesta Talks

Andres Iniesta has confirmed he has held talks with Barcelona over a contract renewal and is confident they will agree terms sooner rather than later.

The 32-year-old's existing deal is due to expire in 2018, but he is keen to commit his long-term future to the club with which he has spent his entire professional career.

Vuelta a los entrenamientos!! pic.twitter.com/eD0RJJAS0R — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) December 30, 2016

"We have spoken, but I still have a year-and-a-half on my contract," Iniesta was quoted as saying by Sport.

"For everything to be calm, the most logical thing would be for it to be done as soon as possible.

"I have never had problems and things between me and the club have always been clear. We approach these matters in a discrete way, but with how things are going on the pitch, I am optimistic for the future.

"I have said it a million times, but the club are in control, not me. I am not the club's president. I understand that if my performance and situation is optimal, there will not be any problems, but it is not something which I can decide on my own.

"I understand the club have the same thoughts and I hope the next news is that the matter has been closed."