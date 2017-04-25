Barcelona Making Moves to Seal Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi Contracts

OMNISPORT

Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta will extend their stays at Barcelona "soon", technical secretary Robert Fernandez said.

Messi is out of contract in mid-2018 and speculation over his future has been constant with a new deal yet to be struck.

Likewise, Iniesta's deal expires next year, but the Barca captain and star midfielder is likely to wait until season's end before renewing.

Fernandez has been optimistic over the pair's future at Camp Nou and on Monday he reiterated his stance that deals would get done.

"Iniesta and Messi will renew soon," he told RAC1.

"Iniesta has already made a statement saying he will wait for the end of the season.

"He is an icon worldwide and we have to wait because it is a decision for him. Iniesta is a serious and respected person and if he wants to talk at the end of the season, we will do it.

"The club will decide when to announce the renewal of Messi. It's in a good spot, but all negotiations have their time."

Messi scored a brace, including his 500th goal for the club, in a dramatic 3-2 Clasico win over Real Madrid on Sunday.

The result saw Barca move top of LaLiga, although their rivals are level on points and have a game in hand.