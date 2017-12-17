OMNISPORT

Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer will miss El Clasico after being ruled out for roughly three weeks with a muscular injury in his left leg.

Alcacer was forced off in the 23rd minute of Barcelona's 4-0 rout of Deportivo La Coruna at Camp Nou on Sunday, Aleix Vidal replacing the 24-year-old Spaniard.

The former Valencia forward will consequently be unavailable for the LaLiga leaders' clash with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on December 23, adding to the injury concerns for head coach Ernesto Valverde.

An official club statement read: "Paco Alcacer will be out for some three weeks after picking up a muscular injury in his left leg in the first half of the game at Camp Nou in the league against Deportivo La Coruna.

"If all goes well then the player could be back for the game against Levante on January 7.

"In the short term, Alcacer will miss the Clasico on December 23 in the Santiago Bernabeu and possible the first leg of the Copa del Rey last-16 tie against Celta Vigo on January 4."

Barca will be without Ousmane Dembele (hamstring) for the Clasico, while Gerard Deulofeu and Rafinha (both knee) are struggling for fitness.