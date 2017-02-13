Barcelona Like A Religion Says Lucas Digne

French left-back Lucas Digne has likened Barcelona to a religion, such is the way of life at the Spanish champions.

Digne went from one titleholder to another in the off-season as he swapped Paris Saint-Germain for Barcelona.

The differences between the two clubs are stark, something Digne knows too well, playing alongside Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar at the five-time European champions.

Speaking exclusively to Omnisport, Digne - who signed a five-year contract and is planning a long-term stay - insists it goes beyond football at Camp Nou.

"For me Barca is the biggest club in the world, and I think it's the same for everybody," Digne said.

"It's a way of playing, it's a bit like a religion, it's something very powerful. I told my father it would be a dream to play here and that's it.

"What impressed me the most is that it's really a family. All the recruits have been warmly welcomed by the players, the staff and the people of the city. It has been amazing.

"The pressure is different, this is the biggest club in the world, so the expectations are different. You have to win many trophies and that's what we're trying to do."