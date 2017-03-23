Barcelona Fined For Pitch Invasion Against PSG
Barcelona have been fined €19,000 after their extraordinary Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain sparked a pitch invasion at Camp Nou.
A Neymar-inspired Barca team fought back after losing the first leg 4-0 in Paris to beat PSG 6-1 on home turf.
Sergi Roberto's stoppage-time clincher understandably sparked scenes of wild celebration among the home fans, but UEFA have taken a dim view and hit the Spanish giants in the pocket.
Their sanction also accounted for "improper conduct of the team" as they picked up five yellow cards in the match.