Barcelona have announced their second signing of 2018, with defender Yerry Mina joining LaLiga's leaders from Brazilian side Palmeiras for €11.8million.

[OFFICIAL] All the details about the new @FCBarcelona player Yerry Mina

🔵🔴 #BeBarça — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 11, 2018