Barcelona Confirm Javier Mascherano Calf Injury

Javier Mascherano suffered a calf injury during Barcelona's 3-0 Champions League defeat to Juventus, the LaLiga club have confirmed.

Mascherano completed 90 minutes in midfield for Luis Enrique's side as his team-mates could find no answer to Paulo Dybala's first-half brace and a second-half header from Giorgio Chiellini.

Barcelona posted a brief statement on their official website saying the 32-year-old was experiencing soreness in his left calf and will be assessed, with no anticipated time of absence stated.

Mascherano has made 35 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions this season, predominantly at centre-back, while he played at right full-back during Saturday's 2-0 loss at Malaga.

Barca lie three points behind Real Madrid at LaLiga's summit and travel to face their bitter rivals next weekend after hosting Real Sociedad on Saturday and the return with Juventus at Camp Nou next week.