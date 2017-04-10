Barcelona Better Than Real Madrid For Paulo Dybala Claims Gianluca Zambrotta

Juventus star Paulo Dybala would be more suited to playing for Barcelona than Real Madrid, according to Gianluca Zambrotta.

Dybala is yet to sign a new deal in Turin after lengthy negotiations with Juve, but remains under contract until 2020.

That has not stopped speculation linking him with Barca and Madrid, though, with the 23-year-old already emerging as one of the game's biggest stars since his €40million move to the Italian champions from Palermo in 2015.

Dybala will come up against Barca in the first leg of Juve's Champions League quarter-final in Turin on Tuesday and Zambrotta, who previously played for both clubs, thinks Camp Nou would be a better eventual destination than Madrid.

Asked who Dybala would be more suited to, Zambrotta told Omnisport: "Barcelona for sure.

"He is a young talent with a great character and he is proving it. He could easily play on either side as they are both huge clubs, but being a creative and Argentine number 10 he is closer to Messi than Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He would be suited much better where once Ronaldinho played - on the Blaugrana side."

Zambrotta feels Juve's strikeforce – which also contains Gonzalo Higuain – has a formidable look as Massimiliano Allegri's men prepare to take on Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

"Dybala will be keen to play and perform in such an important competition," he said.

"Both of them [Dybala and Higuain], when they play together, are quality.

"Higuain for his goalscoring rate and reliability in the box and Dybala for his creativity and character. They have gelled very well."