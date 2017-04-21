Barcelona Appeal To CAS Over Neymar Ban

OMNISPORT



Barcelona will take their appeal of Neymar's three-match suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ahead of Sunday's Clasico, after an initial appeal was dismissed by the Spanish football federation.

The Brazilian forward was given a two-match ban for sarcastically applauding an assistant referee on his way down the tunnel after being sent-off for two bookable offences during Barcelona's 2-0 defeat at Malaga, in addition to an automatic one-match suspension for the red card.

FC Barcelona will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over Neymar Jr's suspension: https://t.co/LLtQXu5mlw pic.twitter.com/ayGPPqZipl — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 21, 2017

Neymar will miss Barcelona's crucial trip to Real Madrid on Sunday as well as their forthcoming LaLiga clash with Osasuna, unless the ban is overturned by CAS.

The 25-year-old has scored nine goals in 26 La Liga appearances this season. Second-placed Barcelona trail Real Madrid by three points in the table, but the league leaders have a game in hand.

If Neymar's suspension stands, he will be eligible to play again when Barcelona face Espanyol on April 29.