Barcelona: 2018-19 LaLiga Fixtures

Barcelona's defence of the LaLiga title will begin at home against Deportivo Alaves on August 19 but the newly released fixture list sees the champions have to wait until October to face their most likely challengers.
Real Madrid travel to Camp Nou on October 28 for the first Clasico clash of the 2018-19 season, with the return at Santiago Bernabeu on March 3 in 2019.
Barca beat their rivals 3-0 away from home last season, with the return fixture ending in a 2-2 draw after the hosts had Sergi Roberto sent off.
Just two weeks after the visit of Los Blancos, Ernesto Valverde's side travel to the capital to face Atletico Madrid, who will visit Camp Nou on April 7 next year.
They finish their league schedule with a trip to Eibar, though the precise fixture dates and times remain subject to change.
Barcelona's fixtures in full:
Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves: 19/08/2018
Real Valladolid v Barcelona: 26/08/2018
Barcelona v Huesca: 02/09/2018
Real Sociedad v Barcelona: 16/09/2018
Barcelona v Girona: 23/09/2018
Leganes v Barcelona: 26/09/2018
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao: 30/09/2018
Valencia v Barcelona: 07/10/2018
Barcelona v Sevilla: 21/10/2018
Barcelona v Real Madrid: 28/10/2018
Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona: 04/11/2018
Barcelona v Real Betis: 11/11/2018
Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: 25/11/2018
Barcelona v Villarreal: 02/12/2018
Espanyol v Barcelona: 09/12/2018
Levante v Barcelona: 16/12/2018
Barcelona v Celta Vigo: 22/12/2018
Getafe v Barcelona: 06/01/2019
Barcelona v Eibar: 13/01/2019
Barcelona v Leganes: 20/01/2019
Girona v Barcelona: 27/01/2019
Barcelona v Valencia: 03/02/2019
Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona: 10/02/2019
Barcelona v Real Valladolid: 17/02/2019
Sevilla v Barcelona: 24/02/2019
Real Madrid v Barcelona: 03/03/2019
Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano: 10/03/2019
Real Betis v Barcelona: 17/03/2019
Barcelona v Espanyol: 31/03/2019
Villarreal v Barcelona: 03/04/2019
Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: 07/04/2019
Huesca v Barcelona: 14/04/2019
Barcelona v Real Sociedad: 21/04/2019
Deportivo Alaves v Barcelona: 24/04/2019
Barcelona v Levante: 28/04/2019
Celta Vigo v Barcelona: 05/05/2019
Barcelona v Getafe: 12/05/2019
Eibar v Barcelona: 19/05/2019