Barcelona: 2018-19 LaLiga Fixtures

Barcelona's defence of the LaLiga title will begin at home against Deportivo Alaves on August 19 but the newly released fixture list sees the champions have to wait until October to face their most likely challengers.

Real Madrid travel to Camp Nou on October 28 for the first Clasico clash of the 2018-19 season, with the return at Santiago Bernabeu on March 3 in 2019.

Barca beat their rivals 3-0 away from home last season, with the return fixture ending in a 2-2 draw after the hosts had Sergi Roberto sent off.

Just two weeks after the visit of Los Blancos, Ernesto Valverde's side travel to the capital to face Atletico Madrid, who will visit Camp Nou on April 7 next year.

They finish their league schedule with a trip to Eibar, though the precise fixture dates and times remain subject to change.

Barcelona's fixtures in full:

Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves: 19/08/2018

Real Valladolid v Barcelona: 26/08/2018

Barcelona v Huesca: 02/09/2018

Real Sociedad v Barcelona: 16/09/2018

Barcelona v Girona: 23/09/2018

Leganes v Barcelona: 26/09/2018

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao: 30/09/2018

Valencia v Barcelona: 07/10/2018

Barcelona v Sevilla: 21/10/2018

Barcelona v Real Madrid: 28/10/2018

Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona: 04/11/2018

Barcelona v Real Betis: 11/11/2018

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: 25/11/2018

Barcelona v Villarreal: 02/12/2018

Espanyol v Barcelona: 09/12/2018

Levante v Barcelona: 16/12/2018

Barcelona v Celta Vigo: 22/12/2018

Getafe v Barcelona: 06/01/2019

Barcelona v Eibar: 13/01/2019

Barcelona v Leganes: 20/01/2019

Girona v Barcelona: 27/01/2019

Barcelona v Valencia: 03/02/2019

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona: 10/02/2019

Barcelona v Real Valladolid: 17/02/2019

Sevilla v Barcelona: 24/02/2019

Real Madrid v Barcelona: 03/03/2019

Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano: 10/03/2019

Real Betis v Barcelona: 17/03/2019

Barcelona v Espanyol: 31/03/2019

Villarreal v Barcelona: 03/04/2019

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: 07/04/2019

Huesca v Barcelona: 14/04/2019

Barcelona v Real Sociedad: 21/04/2019

Deportivo Alaves v Barcelona: 24/04/2019

Barcelona v Levante: 28/04/2019

Celta Vigo v Barcelona: 05/05/2019

Barcelona v Getafe: 12/05/2019

Eibar v Barcelona: 19/05/2019