Atletico Star Antoine Griezmann Brings up 100 Goals in LaLiga

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann scored his 100th LaLiga goal in Saturday's 1-0 win over Espanyol at RCDE Stadium.

Griezmann is the second Frenchman to reach the landmark in Spain's top flight, following Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

Benzema brought up three figures in 202 appearances compared to Griezmann's 247, while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were both considerably quicker to their century – taking 154 and an astonishing 92 matches respectively.

Griezmann's relatively slow progress can be explained by his record of 40 goals in 141 games for Real Sociedad – a strike-rate he has upped considerably to register 60 in 106 under Diego Simeone at Atletico.

The 26-year-old's exquisite left foot is responsible for 69 of the goals, alongside 20 headers and 11 right-footed shots.

Well-documented problems with penalty kicks are highlighted by the fact Griezmann has only scored once from the spot in LaLiga, while 14 of his goals have come from outside the box.