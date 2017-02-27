Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez Avoids Jail Time After Domestic Abuse Charge

OMNISPORT

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez has been ordered to carry out 31 days of community service in relation to a domestic violence charge.

The punishment comes after an incident involving Hernandez and his ex-girlfriend Amelia Llorente on February 3.

Llorente has been handed the same punishment, along with a €180 fine for causing damage to Hernandez's car.

The pair are also the subject of a mutual restraining order that stipulates they must not come within 500 metres of one another or communicate by any means for six months.

Prosecutors had requested a seven-month jail term for Hernandez and four months for Llorente.