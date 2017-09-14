On Demand
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid Spend First Training Day At Wanda Metropolitano

Ahead of their first match at Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid spent Thursday training at their new home for the first time.

OMNISPORT

Atletico Madrid trained at their new Wanda Metropolitano home for the first time on Thursday.

Diego Simeone's side left the Vicente Calderon at the end of last season ahead of moving to the rebuilt 67,000-seater stadium.

Atleti have begun the campaign with a trio of away LaLiga matches, collecting five points, as the finishing touches were put to the Metropolitano.

But the ground is now ready for Sunday's visit of Malaga and Atleti have taken to the field for the first time in preparation for the inaugural match.

 

