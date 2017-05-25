Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo is confident Antoine Griezmann will stay put regardless of the France international's comments that there is a "six out of 10" chance he will join Manchester United.

Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months and his latest remarks have only further fuelled speculation a transfer is on the horizon.

Nevertheless, Cerezo is adamant Griezmann has not expressed a desire to leave and he does not expect any clubs to match the 26-year-old's €100million buyout clause.

"His recent comments do not surprise me. He gets asked the same question all the time," Cerezo told RMC.

"I think he is getting a little annoyed at having to answer the same question again and again when everyone knows his situation. The situation is that Antoine is an Atletico player and still has a contract for three or four more years.

"He has never told me that he wants to leave.

"There has not been any approach from Manchester United.

"At the moment, no team has offered us to pay his release clause. And I do not think anyone will meet his clause."

Griezmann has a contract with Atletico until June 2021.