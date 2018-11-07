Español
Atletico Madrid Defensive Duo Out With Muscle Injuries

Atletico Madrid defenders Lucas Hernandez and Jose Maria Gimenez both suffered injuries against Borussia Dortmund

Atletico Madrid defenders Lucas Hernandez and Jose Maria Gimenez are set for spells on the sidelines after suffering muscular injuries during Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League triumph against Borussia Dortmund.

Uruguay centre-back Gimenez was substituted at half-time and a scan has revealed a recurrence of the hamstring complaint he suffered a month ago.

France full-back Lucas completed the 90 minutes but must now begin his recovery from an adductor problem.

Diego Simeone's men – who moved on to nine points and look a safe bet to qualify from Group A along with Dortmund – are back in action on Saturday when they host Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga.

