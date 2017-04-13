Atletico Madrid Could've Done More Against Leicester City But 1-0 Win Might Still Be Enough

beIN SPORTS

By David Cartlidge (@davidjaca)

There were doubts earlier in the season if the old Atletico Madrid of Diego Simeone were still with us, in any shape of form. Against Leicester City however, we were offered a reminder they still very much are alive and kicking.

As goals tumbled past them for the first time, their LaLiga title hunt was ended before it really began and Simeone put his own future in doubt with a reduction of his contract, Atleti faced more tougher questions than they'd done across every previous year with the Argentinean coach.

But, as they so often do, Atleti responded. As Simeone himself said recently, no other team could've got up and gone again like his side have done after two Champions League failures. The heartbreak has been so succinct, Simeone can't even bear to hear the famous music from that competition.

"Every time I hear the competition hymn I feel pain," Simeone said in a recent radio interview.

10 - Antoine Griezmann has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 9 CL appearances at the Calderón (8 goals, 2 assists). Comfort. pic.twitter.com/B9fM7TdgMn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 12, 2017

"For me Milan was a failure. For me failure is not to reach the goal and I had the goal to win that Champions League and not win and it hurt me a lot.

However, Simeone, like his team, has got up again. The music it seems, is driving them all on. A sick, twisted motivation of sorts.

Against Leicester City on Tuesday they continued their long walk to another Champions League final. A 1-0 on the face of it hardly looks impressive, but look deeper at the context, and it offered another indication the old Atleti still lives on. In the second leg, we're likely to even more evidence.

At the Calderon, Atleti started brightly but lacked some perseverance to add to the single goal from Antoine Griezmann via the penalty spot. For 20 to 30 minutes or so, Leicester could barely live with Atleti. The Frenchman particularly at his best, roaming behind the Foxes defensive midfielder and bringing his teammates into play. Koke and Yannick Ferrera Carrasco meanwhile provided the support act, switching the ball from side to side that had the English side in a spin. Atleti looked ferocious. However for all this early initiative they were unable to double their lead.

It was frustrating for Atleti and potentially dangerous - just ask Sevilla. They were unable to find a way through against Leicester after a bright period in the first half, and were subsequently suckered in by the reigning Premier League champions at the King Power Stadium. Atleti however, are a different beast.

At home they're imperious, with 29 wins in their last 35 European games at Vicente Calderón. In that time they've been defeated just twice. Away from home isn't entirely a different story. Atleti on their travels sometimes spring even more into life, it suits them more being on the back foot and a record of ten wins and five draws in their last 21 Champions League away matches since September 2013 makes them a formidable opponent.

Atleti's performance last season in Munich, when they went through 2-2 on away goals against Bayern, was the sort of display we've become used to. It was calculated, intelligent and ruthless. Atleti converted in a rare attack, and it was enough to put the Bundesliga giants to the sword.

There were admittedly some nerves and caution from Atleti as the second half lingered on during Tuesday's game. In a sense, they were almost uncomfortable. The worry for Leicester however is that Atleti will be at home when they come to the King Power. Their more natural game will be on display; absorb, be patient and pick your attacks.

Leicester have been warned; a battle in Europe with Atleti can feel like a war.