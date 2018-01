Atletico Madrid Confirm Diego Costa Hamstring Injury

OMNISPORT

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Diego Costa sustained a hamstring injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Girona and will continue to be monitored.

The Spain striker was substituted just after the hour for Kevin Gameiro, with Diego Simeone's decision to then bring off Antoine Griezmann 10 minutes later leading to jeers from the home crowd with the team leading 1-0.

Simeone said after the match that Costa had asked to come off due to injury, and the former Chelsea striker underwent further medical examinations on Sunday.

Atleti confirmed on Twitter that Costa has sustained a hamstring problem, although a time frame on his return was not announced with a further statement on the club's official website adding the situation will be monitored.

INJURY UPDATE 📋@diegocosta suffers a hamstring injury pic.twitter.com/bHpIi8wDJC — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 21, 2018

Reports in Spain suggest that Costa will miss 10 days, meaning Atleti will be without the striker for Wednesday's second leg of the Copa del Rey tie at Sevilla, which they trail 2-1, and next week's LaLiga clash against Las Palmas.