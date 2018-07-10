Atletico Madrid Add Adan From Real Betis

Atletico Madrid have signed former Real Madrid goalkeeper Antonio Adan from Real Betis.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year contract after a reported fee of €1million was agreed between the two clubs.

Adan will act as the back-up to Jan Oblak, who is expected to remain in the capital despite rumoured interest from Liverpool.

After coming through the youth academy at the Santiago Bernabeu, Adan made seven LaLiga appearances for Madrid over three seasons before joining Betis in 2014.