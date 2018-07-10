Español
LaLiga

Atletico Madrid Add Adan From Real Betis

Atletico Madrid have added Real Betis goalkeeper Adan for a reported €1million fee

Getty Images

 

Atletico Madrid have signed former Real Madrid goalkeeper Antonio Adan from Real Betis.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year contract after a reported fee of €1million was agreed between the two clubs.

Adan will act as the back-up to Jan Oblak, who is expected to remain in the capital despite rumoured interest from Liverpool.

After coming through the youth academy at the Santiago Bernabeu, Adan made seven LaLiga appearances for Madrid over three seasons before joining Betis in 2014.

Real Betis Soccer Atletico Madrid Transfer Tracker La Liga
Previous Ronaldo To Juventus Makes Cristiano Two Of Top Ten
Read
Ronaldo To Juventus Makes Cristiano Two Of Top Ten Record Transfers
Next Life After Ronaldo - Three Players on Real Madrid'
Read
Life After Ronaldo - Three Players on Real Madrid's Radar