Atletico Madrid Add Adan From Real Betis

Atletico Madrid have signed former Real Madrid goalkeeper Antonio Adan from Real Betis.
The 31-year-old has signed a two-year contract after a reported fee of €1million was agreed between the two clubs.
Agreement with @RealBetis_en over the transfer of @AntonioAdan13.— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 10, 2018
➡https://t.co/IiFMR7qaJs#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/BZyvNpaeUS
Adan will act as the back-up to Jan Oblak, who is expected to remain in the capital despite rumoured interest from Liverpool.
After coming through the youth academy at the Santiago Bernabeu, Adan made seven LaLiga appearances for Madrid over three seasons before joining Betis in 2014.
So many moments together... 👐🥅💚— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) July 10, 2018
Thank you for everything, @AntonioAdan13! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/gywXas46qi