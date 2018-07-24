Atletico Madrid: 2018-19 LaLiga Fixtures

Atletico Madrid must prepare for a trip to the Santiago Bernabeu on matchday seven of the 2018-19 season after the new season's fixture list pitted them against their city rivals Real Madrid on September 30, following a trip to Valencia on the opening day.
Diego Simeone's men, who finished second in 2017-18, will travel to Mestalla on the weekend of August 19 to face last season's fourth-placed side as they embark on a tricky start to the season that includes games against Celta Vigo on matchday three and Eibar on matchday four.
Atleti travel to Villarreal on October 21 before taking on Barcelona at home on November 25, while the second half of the season sees them entertain Real Madrid on February 10 and visit Camp Nou on April 7.
Should Simeone succeed in guiding Atleti to their first LaLiga title in five years, they will celebrate with a final day trip to Ciutat de Valencia and a game against Levante.
Atletico's fixtures in full:
Valencia v Atletico Madrid: 19/08/2018
Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano: 26/08/2018
Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid: 02/09/2018
Atletico Madrid v Eibar: 16/09/2018
Getafe v Atletico Madrid: 23/09/2018
Atletico Madrid v Huesca: 26/09/2018
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: 30/09/2018
Atletico Madrid v Real Betis: 07/10/2018
Villarreal v Atletico Madrid: 21/10/2018
Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad: 28/10/2018
Leganes v Atletico Madrid: 04/11/2018
Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao: 11/11/2018
Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: 25/11/2018
Girona v Atletico Madrid: 02/12/2018
Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Alaves: 09/12/2018
Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid: 16/12/2018
Atletico Madrid v Espanyol: 22/12/2018
Sevilla v Atletico Madrid: 06/01/2019
Atletico Madrid v Levante: 13/01/2019
Huesca v Atletico Madrid: 20/01/2019
Atletico Madrid v Getafe: 27/01/2019
Real Betis v Atletico Madrid: 03/02/2019
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: 10/02/2019
Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid: 17/02/2019
Atletico Madrid v Villarreal: 24/02/2019
Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid: 03/03/2019
Atletico Madrid v Leganes: 10/03/2019
Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid: 17/03/2019
Deportivo Alaves v Atletico Madrid: 31/03/2019
Atletico Madrid v Girona: 03/04/2019
Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: 07/04/2019
Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo: 14/04/2019
Eibar v Atletico Madrid: 21/04/2019
Atletico Madrid v Valencia: 24/04/2019
Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid: 28/04/2019
Espanyol v Atletico Madrid: 05/05/2019
Atletico Madrid v Sevilla: 12/05/2019
Levante v Atletico Madrid: 19/05/2019