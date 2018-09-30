Atletico Request Clarification on VAR Use

Atletico Madrid released a statement in the aftermath of Saturday's Madrid derby calling for LaLiga to explain under which circumstances VAR can be used.

Diego Simeone's men took a point from the Bernabeu following a scoreless draw with Real Madrid, but felt aggrieved on a number of occasions due to a number of infractions committed by the home side going unnoticed by the officials.

The away team's cries for a penalty in the first half after Casemiro appeared to handle the ball in the box were waved away by referee Juan Martinez Munuera, as were their complaints after Jose Gimenez received a push in the back from Sergio Ramos.

El Atlético de Madrid solicitará una aclaración al Comité Técnico de Árbitros sobre los diferentes criterios en el uso del VAR en una misma jornada https://t.co/xSHzfGZOR0 pic.twitter.com/GrlTggvCkl — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) September 30, 2018

The purpose of this solicitation is " "to facilitate the work of the professionals and avoid confusion for fans," according to the statement.