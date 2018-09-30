Español
Transfer Tracker
LaLiga

Atletico Request Clarification on VAR Use

Atletico Madrid want answers from LaLiga after the officials decided not to use VAR despite a number of controversial incidents at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

Reuters

 

Atletico Madrid released a statement in the aftermath of Saturday's Madrid derby calling for LaLiga to explain under which circumstances VAR can be used.

Diego Simeone's men took a point from the Bernabeu following a scoreless draw with Real Madrid, but felt aggrieved on a number of occasions due to a number of infractions committed by the home side going unnoticed by the officials.

The away team's cries for a penalty in the first half after Casemiro appeared to handle the ball in the box were waved away by referee Juan Martinez Munuera, as were their complaints after Jose Gimenez received a push in the back from Sergio Ramos.

 

The purpose of this solicitation is " "to facilitate the work of the professionals and avoid confusion for fans," according to the statement.

Atletico Madrid Real Madrid La Liga VAR
Previous Highlights: Real Valladolid Pick Up Second Consecu
Read
Highlights: Real Valladolid Pick Up Second Consecutive Win, 1-0, Over Villarreal
Next