Arthur: Barcelona Move "Still On Track"

Arthur has indicated his move from Gremio to Barcelona is "on track", although the Brazilian club have denied a transfer is imminent.

Gremio president Romildo Bolzan suggested this week reports of a €40million agreement are untrue, with the move not a "foregone conclusion".

Gremio suma segunda #CONMEBOLRecopa a la que ya levantó en 1996, también contra Independiente.



Campeón Mundial 🏆

Libertadores 🏆🏆🏆

RECOPA 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/QsLZXDoYXr — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) February 22, 2018

Arthur was photographed wearing the Catalan club's jersey in a meeting with their sporting director Robert Fernandez in December.

Barcelona have tracked the midfielder since he shone in Gremio's Copa Libertadores triumph and Arthur believes his switch to the LaLiga leaders is close.

"My move to the club is well on track, but nothing has yet been signed," said Arthur, as cited by Diario Sport.

Arthur has a €50m release clause in his contract and Gremio have previously said they would not sell the 21-year-old for a lower fee.