Aritz Aduriz Agrees To Another Year At Athletic

Experienced striker Aritz Aduriz has renewed his contract with Athletic Bilbao for another year.

The 35-year-old's deal at the San Mames was due to expire at the end of this season, but he will stay on for another campaign after a new agreement was announced by the club on Wednesday.

The contract includes a clause that will force Athletic to accept a bid of €40 million for Aduriz.

El Athletic Club y Aritz Aduriz han hecho efectivo el acuerdo por el que el jugador seguirá ligado al Club hasta el 30 de junio de 2018. pic.twitter.com/6Sv2bUc16C — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) December 21, 2016

Despite his advancing years, Aduriz enjoyed his most prolific campaign at the Basque side last term, scoring 36 goals in 55 appearances in all competitions.

He has continued that form this term, finding the back of the net on 12 occasions in his 20 outings to earn a place in Julen Lopetegui's Spain squad for the previous round of qualifiers.

Aduriz came on as a substitute and scored in the 4-0 victory over Macedonia.