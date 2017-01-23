Arda Turan Wants To See Out Barcelona Contract Despite China Talk

Arda Turan insists he wants to see out his contract at Barcelona amid continued speculation linking him with a move to China.

The attacking midfielder has only started 10 LaLiga matches this season - scoring three times - and reports in Spain suggest Luis Enrique's side would be willing to accept a large offer if one is forthcoming from a team in the Chinese Super League.

But Turkey international Turan, who signed from Atletico Madrid in 2015 in a deal that could reach a value of €41million, reiterated he has no plans to leave Barca.

"I am very happy at Barcelona," Turan said to beIN SPORTS.

"I have a contract until I am 33 and I want to see out that contract here.

"I am playing in a team where the best players in the world play and I am trying to be an important part of that team.

"I believe I have been successful in doing that."

The 29-year-old is contracted to Barcelona until 2020, but has repeatedly been linked with the CSL, a competition that has been hugely active in attracting global talent.

Carlos Tevez completed a move to Shanghai Shenhua in this window that reportedly makes him the world's highest-paid footballer, while Oscar joined Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea for £60million.

John Obi Mikel and Axel Witsel have also moved to China, with those signings adding to the likes of Hulk, Jackson Martinez, Ramires and Alex Teixeira, all of whom are already playing in the country after making high-profile moves.