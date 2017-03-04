Arda Turan Makes Barcelona Return After Five Games Out

OMNISPORT

Arda Turan could make his first Barcelona appearance in almost a month after being included in their squad against Celta Vigo in LaLiga.

Saturday's game at Camp Nou will feature Arda as part of the 18-man matchday selection and, if he plays, it will be his first appearance since facing Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey on February 7.

The Turkey international missed five games during his absence with a groin injury.

However, fellow midfielder Andre Gomes is out of the Celta clash through illness.

Gomes has made 19 league appearances for Barca, including an outing from the bench in Wednesday's 6-1 home win over Sporting Gijon.

Aleix Vidal and Jeremy Mathieu are still ruled out for Luis Enrique as the Barca head coach prepares to take on his former club.