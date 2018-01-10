Arda Turan Deal Will Be Confirmed This Week Claims Istanbul Basaksehir Coach

Arda Turan's move from Barcelona to Istanbul Basaksehir will be completed this week, according to the Turkish club's head coach.

Abdullah Avci said on Wednesday that while an agreement is yet to be reached, the transfer should be announced in the coming days.

Arda has struggled for regular game-time since leaving Atletico Madrid for Barca in 2015 and he has yet to appear in LaLiga this season, with Barca ready to trim their squad following the club-record arrival of Philippe Coutinho.

A return to Turkey has been mooted for the midfielder, and the 30-year-old former Galatasaray star is set to join Super Lig leaders Basaksehir.

"The transfer of Arda will be announced on Thursday or Friday," Avci said.

"It hasn't been an easy transfer, Arda has been our goal for many years and I have to thank the president for this signing."

Arda's agent has also confirmed the Turkey international is closing in on a move back to Istanbul.

"Arda has reached an agreement with Basaksehir and he doesn't want to listen to any other offers," Ahmet Bulut told Sporx.

"He wants to go back to Istanbul."