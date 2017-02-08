Antoine Griezmann Will Be At Atletico Madrid For 'A Few More Years' Says Club President

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has denied Antoine Griezmann is heading to Manchester United, and says he will stay with the Spanish club.

Griezmann is the latest Atleti star to be linked with the Premier League, with Manchester United reportedly ready to meet his €100million release clause to bring him to Old Trafford.

Cerezo stressed last month that he expects Griezmann to stay at the club "for a few years" and he remains defiant over his future.

"He has a contract with Atletico Madrid," he said. "Every time I see him, I give him a hug. He's a great player."