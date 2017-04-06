Antoine Griezmann Tired of Transfer Talk Speculation

OMNISPORT

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann admits he is beginning to grow tired of the constant speculation surrounding his future.

The France international has been heavily linked with LaLiga leaders Real Madrid and Premier League side Manchester United for large parts of this season.

Griezmann has discouraged talk of a move to England by suggesting that he is put off by Manchester's typically rainy climate, while he has repeatedly stressed that he is happy with life at the Vicente Calderon.

And the 26-year-old is in no mood to continue public discussions over a possible transfer.

"I don't know what to say – it's always the same questions," he told the media on Thursday.

"I've said it so many times, I've done a lot of front covers saying that I see myself here. I've already answered, I'm not going to do so again.

"I'm not fed up with it – but I nearly am."

Recibiendo hoy mi camiseta del equipo hys. Todo un honor! #Griezmannhys pic.twitter.com/RZs9sw7AAy — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) April 6, 2017

Atletico meet Madrid in the second league derby of the season on Saturday, knowing that a defeat would see them slip 13 points behind the leaders having played a game more.

Griezmann, however, is refusing to abandon hope of a title push given that champions Barcelona so nearly managed to throw away a clear advantage in the closing months of last season.

"We've been working in the last few days to reach the derby in the best way possible. It's a very important game for the fans," he said.

"We hope it goes well. I hope we win.

"I don't know – you never know. Last year, we were nine points off the top and in three matches we were level.

"We'll try to win all the matches that we have left. We want to qualify for the Champions League – it's our objective."