Antoine Griezmann Said To Have Agreement With Manchester United Over Move

Antoine Griezmann has reached an agreement with Manchester United over a transfer from Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, according to a report on Thursday.

Griezmann, who been continuously linked with a move to United, is said to have agreed terms with the Premier League outfit.

Yahoo Sport say United will have to pay at least 100 million euros ($108.11 million) to Atletico Madrid should want to push the deal through.

The 25-year-old has emerged as Atletico's leading star in recent years, and also shone for France where he has managed 14 goals in 39 appearances.

United are denying that any deal with the player is in place however, according to a Press Association source.