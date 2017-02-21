LaLiga
Antoine Griezmann Hails 'Brilliant' Kevin Gameiro In Atletico Madrid Win

Gameiro set up Griezmann for a 2-0 lead and created another chance for his compatriot minutes later.

Antoine Griezmann has hailed Kevin Gameiro's "brilliance" in the wake of Tuesday's 4-2 Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Gameiro set up Griezmann for a 2-0 lead and created another chance for his compatriot minutes later, before adding his own name to the score sheet as well when he converted a penalty in the second half in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

Atleti's win at the BayArena saw them take a major step toward the quarter-finals and Griezmann was quick to highlight Gameiro's role in their victory.

"Gameiro is brilliant, I get on really well with him," Griezmann told Canal+.

"He and Torres both scored and hopefully they can carry on that way.

"Gameiro has set me up seven times and I have given him three or four, we have a good understanding and the fact he is French also helps.
