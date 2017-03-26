Antoine Griezmann Content with Life in Madrid Amid Transfer Talk

OMNISPORT

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann says there is "no need to change" as he is happy with life in the Spanish capital.

The France international continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United, with some reports in England suggesting that a deal has been agreed in principle between the clubs over the weekend.

Griezmann has himself stressed that he is not looking to leave Atletico, although he confessed this week that he could be tempted to join arch-rivals Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich.

Antoine Griezmann has now scored 14 goals in 20 games for club & country in 2017.



Great start to the year. 🤙 pic.twitter.com/4WuK5oZBwQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 25, 2017

But the 26-year-old has again made it clear that a move this year is not on his mind, telling Telefoot: "It's sunny in Madrid, I feel good there. There's no need to change."

Griezmann scored from the penalty spot as France battled to an unconvincing 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Luxembourg on Saturday.

Full-back Djibril Sidibe was forced off in the second half after suffering what is reported to be rib damage, and France confirmed on Sunday that he has withdrawn from the squad for Tuesday's friendly with Spain in Paris.

Sebastien Corchia of Lille has been called up as his replacement.