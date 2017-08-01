Anti-Neymar Posters Appear Outside Camp Nou

Anti-Neymar posters have appeared outside Camp Nou as speculation increases over the Brazilian moving to PSG.

With the 25-year-old due back in Barcelona, he will be greeted by posters labelling him a 'traitor' and 'mercenary' with Dollar signs beside his name.

Aparecen pasquines contra Neymar en el entorno del Camp Nouhttps://t.co/OU1LcWrd9E pic.twitter.com/4PzxBdOj9t — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) August 1, 2017

It's the latest incident in a transfer saga that has gone on for the majority of the summer.

After spending time in China dealing with promotional commitments, Neymar stopped by Dubai to dine out with friends. On Wednesday however is is expected to report for Barça training.