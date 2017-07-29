Barcelona veteran Andres Iniesta believes Neymar is worth more than €300million as Paris Saint-Germain continue to be linked with a world-record transfer for the Brazil star.

Neymar is reportedly nearing a move to French giants PSG, who are believed to be ready to meet the 25-year-old's €222m release clause.

Barca remain confident of keeping Neymar – who was involved in a training-ground bust-up with new team-mate Nelson Semedo – and Iniesta joined the growing chorus of players trying to convince the PSG target to stay at Camp Nou.

"He is worth more than $200m or $300m," Iniesta told reporters ahead of Saturday's Clasico clash against Real Madrid at the International Champions Cup. "His playing style suits us and he can only improve with us."

Iniesta said: "We'd rather people weren't talking about this so much but there's only way it can end: for Ney to speak," Neymar told reporters.

"I have always said that he’s one of the best players in the world and I hope he stays at Barca for many more years. That would be great news for the club and for him.

"For me, he is one of the best and my team always wants the best. I have no doubt that we all want him to stay."

Iniesta also played down the incident between Neymar and Semedo, which sent the internet and social media into a frenzy on Friday.

"It's true that there was that incident, which can be part of a training session," Iniesta said. "But because of the situation and what is being said about Ney, which is worldwide, it has much more significance. For those of us who are training however, it's nothing."

Luis Suarez – a key member of the MSN alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi – added: "It will be a pity if he leaves Barcelona. We will not change the way we love him if he leaves.

"We all want him to stay. He is one of the best three players in the world and we need to enjoy him."