Andres Iniesta Clarifies Barcelona Contract Situation

Andres Iniesta explained his "misunderstanding" with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu after the 5-0 win over Espanyol and he is in no rush to sign a new contract.

Last week, Bartomeu told Mundo Deportivo that Barca had an "agreement in principle" for Spain great Iniesta to extend his career-long association with the club beyond the end of the season.

The 33-year-old refuted this when briefly questioned by reporters at Barcelona's El Prat airport on Wednesday and clarified his position having helped Ernesto Valverde's team preserve their perfect start to the LaLiga campaign, with Lionel Messi netting a hat-trick.

Bartomeu: we have agreement in principle with Iniesta on contract renewal.

Reporter: can you confirm that, Andres?

Iniesta: No. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) September 6, 2017

"When there is a principle of agreement it is understood that everything is done. And it is not done," Iniesta told reporters.

"I have been talking for some time. Things are going as they are. My only desire is to perform to the maximum and win titles with the club.

"I am not clear when I will make the decision. I do not think about it. My head, my heart and my body will decide.

"This is my home but the situation is what it is and we will see what happens.

"I feel calm. It is normal, when you are in this situation, to value many things. I'm very focused on what is mine. When there is news, people will know by the usual means."

Despite Barcelona's emphatic win, a section of supporters at Camp Nou chanted calling for Bartomeu to resign, his standing having taken a heavy hit after Neymar's world-record sale to Paris Saint-Germain.

Being at odds with a club icon such as Iniesta is unlikely to have helped matters but the playmaker explained he has cleared the air with Bartomeu to try and avert another off-field saga for Barca.

"I talked to him because I would never put anything personal ahead of the club," he added.

"What happened was a misunderstanding with the president, but it was not a reaction to contradict anyone.

"I love Barca so much that I will never have a conflict. When there is so much noise from outside I think it is not good, but people express themselves as they feel."