Andres Ineista Insists Barcelona Must Beat Real Madrid

Barcelona star Andres Iniesta believes his team must win at Real Madrid later this month to have a chance of claiming the LaLiga title.

Luis Enrique's men cruised to a 3-0 win over Sevilla on Wednesday but remain two points adrift of their league-leading rivals.

Madrid also have a game in hand and Iniesta said winning at Santiago Bernabeu on April 23 was what Barca needed.

"We lost to Deportivo and they drew at home to Las Palmas," the captain said, via Marca.

"But if we want to have a chance of winning the league, we probably need to beat them at the Bernabeu."

Lionel Messi scored a brace after Luis Suarez's opener against Sevilla – who were reduced to 10 men late on – as Barca impressed in the first half at Camp Nou.

Iniesta, who made just his ninth league start of the season, hopes he can finish the campaign strongly.

"The bad moment has already passed and I am happy with the team and myself," he said.

"It's been a little strange this season because of some things and others, but the present is what it is. I hope to play like this in the remaining games."