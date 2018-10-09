Español
'Nooooooo!' - Alves Reacts to Losing Messi Assists Record

Dani Alves has taken to social media to respond to Luis Suarez taking his record for assisting Lionel Messi the most times in LaLiga.

Dani Alves has responded to losing his status as the player to provide the most assists for Lionel Messi in LaLiga – and he is not happy.

Luis Suarez overtook Alves' tally of 26 assists to Barcelona's talismanic forward when setting up Messi's goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Valencia and the right-back – who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain – replied on Twitter to a post confirming the news by saying: "Nooooooo!!!"

 

The Brazilian followed up with two tears of joy emojis, though, suggesting he has taken former team-mate Suarez usurping him in good spirits.

Alves ended an eight-year stay with Barcelona to join Juventus in 2016 before moving on to French giants PSG a year later.

