Alvaro Arbeloa Weighs in on Gerard Pique Comments

In the wake of Gerard Pique's press conference on Wednesday morning, former Spain teammate Alvaro Arbeloa took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the Barcelona player's role in the Catalan Referendum.

Without calling Pique out by name, the ex-Real Madrid defender made an indirect reference to the situation the Barcelona man now finds himself with the Spanish national team following Sunday's events in Catalonia, writing, "How easy it is to lack respect others and then demand it for yourself. He who sows winds, reaps storms."

Que fácil es faltar el respeto a cualquiera que se te ponga por delante y luego pedirlo para ti.

Quien siembra vientos, recoge tempestades. — Álvaro Arbeloa (@aarbeloa17) October 4, 2017

Arbeloa and Pique are no strangers to public spats, having exchanged a number of strongly-worded messages to one and other over the years. In an interview on Spanish television last year, Arbeloa stated that he would not share a meal with the Barcelona centre-back, "I would not go to eat with him. I go with my friends."

Prior to that Pique, having just won the 2015/16 LaLiga title, ridiculed Real Madrid's Copa del Rey victory parade in 2011.