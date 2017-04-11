Alexis Sanchez Says Lionel Messi's Attitude Screams 'I Am The Best'

Lionel Messi's burning desire to show that he is the best player in the world is what sets him apart from the rest of football's elite, according to Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international won six major trophies alongside Messi at Barcelona, including the LaLiga title in 2012-13, before he left to join Arsenal a year later.

Sanchez's future remains very much in doubt after nearly three seasons at the club, with a number of reports suggesting that the 28-year-old is considering leaving the Gunners in search of a team that is consistently challenging for top honours.

And the former Udinese forward has admitted that he, like Messi, is driven by a determination to prove his quality.

"I think he has an incredible winning mentality," Sanchez told Arsenal Player when asked about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"He says 'here I am and I am the best'. That attitude means not only that he's a brilliant footballer, but also that he can get better.

"He has such a strong mental attitude and when he steps on the pitch he declares 'I'm the best and I'll prove it'.

"That's how players should be. That's how I feel and I'm sure plenty of other players are the same.

"You want to be the best because you want to show that you are the best. You have to think like that."

Sanchez, who has 22 goals in all competitions this season, played the full 90 minutes as Arsenal slipped to a damaging 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday.

The latest rumours in England suggest that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are leading the way to sign Sanchez, who is also said to be a target for Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.