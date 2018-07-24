2018-19 LaLiga Fixtures Released

The first LaLiga Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid since the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo will be played on October 28.

The fixture list for the 2018-19 season has been released, with Barcelona due to host Madrid on matchday 10, while the return fixture is to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 3.

👉 Here is the full fixture list for #LaLigaSantander 2018-19 📅⚽️ — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) July 24, 2018

Ernesto Valverde's men start their title campaign at home to Deportivo Alaves on August 19, while Real Madrid host Getafe, with Valencia playing Atletico Madrid in the pick of the opening round.

The last weekend of the season, set for May 19, sees Barcelona at Eibar and Madrid welcoming Real Betis to the capital, while Atletico are away to Levante.

Matchday seven is the first Madrid derby, with Julen Lopetegui's side at home, with Barca hosting Athletic Bilbao on the same weekend.

Madrid will then head to the Wanda Metropolitano for the return match on February 10, while the Seville derbies are to be played on matchdays three and 32.

Atleti were Barcelona's nearest rivals last season and Diego Simeone's men host the champions on matchday 13 in November, before playing them again on April 7.

The precise fixture dates and times remain subject to change.

LaLiga 2018-19 key fixtures:



Valencia v Atletico Madrid: 19/08/2018

Real Betis v Sevilla: 02/09/2018

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: 30/09/2018

Valencia v Barcelona: 07/10/2018

Barcelona v Real Madrid: 28/10/2018

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: 25/11//2018

Real Madrid v Valencia: 02/12/2018

--

🗣️#LaLigaSantander gets underway the weekend of August 18-19. Here are the fixtures for the first Matchday! ⚽️📅 pic.twitter.com/lMnH7r8AzI — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) July 24, 2018

Barcelona v Valencia: 03/02/2019

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: 10/02/2019

Real Madrid v Barcelona: 03/03/2019

Valencia v Real Madrid: 03/04/2019

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: 07/04/2019

Sevilla v Real Betis: 14/04/2019

Atletico Madrid v Valencia: 24/04/2019