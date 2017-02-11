LaLiga's All-Time Top Scoring Brazilian Players

1 /11 Ronaldo Nazario (117 goals): Before his more chiseled namesake made scoring 50 plus goals a season a regular occurrence, El Fenomeno dazzled football fans around the globe, combining a hefty frame with quick feet and a ruthless eye for goal. He came to the world’s attention during his one and only season at Barcelona, but it was with Real Madrid that he spent most of his LaLiga career.

2 /11 Rivaldo (107): The towering midfielder got the ball rolling on his LaLiga goal tally with Deportivo La Coruña before being lured to Barcelona by Sir Bobby Robson in 1997. It was with the Catalans that he won back-to-back LaLiga titles, but of his amble collection of scoreboard movers, perhaps his finest work came in the shape of a last-minute, Champions League-spot clinching, gyroscopic bicycle kick from outside the box that secured a 3-2 win over Valencia at the end of the 2000/01 season.

3 /11 Bebeto (86): Back in a more innocent time before smart phones, presidential Twitter spats and Reality TV stars, Deportivo La Coruña were serious title challengers. No joke. During those heady days of the mid 90s Bebito was the man tasked with leading the front line for the Galicians, and while he wasn’t around for the club’s first and only league title in 2000, the prolific Brazilian did help lay the foundations for Depor’s short-lived dalliance with life at the top.

4 /11 Ronaldinho (70): Everyone’s favorite buck-toothed magician, Ronaldinho’s star burnt quickly, but by golly did it burn brightly. Although his party lifestyle would eventually catch up to him, Gaucho was considered a breathe of fresh air by football fans everywhere. So much so in fact that he even received a standing ovation at the Bernabeu!

5 /11 Neymar (61): With Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as teammates, it’s a wonder that there are any more goals to share around the Barcelona locker room. But the silky-skilled ex-Santos man seems to be growing more and more prolific in the company of the Argentinean and Uruguayan gunslingers.

6 /11 Diego Costa (61): Stop. Before you say anything, yes, we already know he plays for Spain. But long before his stints at Valladolid, Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid, the big bully of Stamford Bridge learned his trade on the mean streets of Lagarto, Brazil.

7 /11 Roberto Carlos (47): Old tree-trunk thighs himself. Squat, powerful, lightening fast, and that left foot…. *drool. Surviving 11 seasons at Galactico-led Real Madrid is no mean feat. Leaving as a fan and dressing room favorite is nothing short of incredible.

8 /11 Romario (39): One LaLiga title from two seasons with Barcelona isn’t a bad return, and while things didn’t go quite so well at Valencia (where he played 11 times in two seasons), the incumbent federal senator of Rio de Janeiro (it’s a long story) was a key component of Johan Cruyff’s world-famous ‘Dream Team’.

9 /11 Dani Alves (25): Tongue-in-cheek Facebook posts and on the field play-acting have made the ex-Barça right back a polarizing figure, but one thing that isn’t up for the debate is his footballing ability. While goal scoring wasn’t exactly his forte, when push came to shove he could still mix it up with the best of them.

10 /11 Robinho (25): The most overhyped Brazilian of his generation, the diminutive forward never fully lived up to his reputation as the ‘next Pele’. Saying that, he still managed to show glimmers of brilliance during his three seasons at the Bernabeu, and leaving Spain with two LaLiga medals around your neck can hardly be considered a complete failure.