105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Neymar's Barcelona Career in Opta Stats

1 /10 105 – The number of times Neymar hit the back of the net in all competitions during his Barcelona career. Rivaldo is the only Brazilian to have scored more for the club (130).

2 /10 431 – No individual has been fouled more times than Neymar across the top five European leagues since his arrival at Barca. Preparim Hetemaj (410) is the only other player to have drawn the referee's whistle over 400 times in that span.

3 /10 7 – The amount of goals Neymar has scored against PSG. He has only converted more against Athletic Bilbao (8) and Villarreal (9).

4 /10 15 – Neymar won a total of 15 penalties for Barca during his LaLiga career; only Cristiano Ronaldo (17) has earned more spot-kicks in the competition.

5 /10 2 – Since his arrival at Barca ahead of the 2013-14 season, only Lionel Messi (204) and Sergio Busquets (196) have featured more times for the club.

6 /10 59 – Add in this impressive number of assists and the 25-year-old was involved in 164 goals in his 186 appearances for the club.

7 /10 6 – Villarreal's Sergio Asenjo, formerly of Atletico Madrid, was beaten by Neymar more times than any other goalkeeper.

8 /10 22 – Neymar set up more goals for Messi than any other team-mate during his time at the club.

9 /10 8 - With three Copa del Rey triumphs, two LaLiga wins, a Supercopa de Espana, one Champions League and Club World Cup glory in 2015, the 25-year-old won eight trophies across his Barca career.