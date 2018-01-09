LaLiga File boils down the best the Spanish top tier has to offer each week and serves it up to you in four bitesize chunks of footballing deliciousness: Star of the Round, Rising Star, Super Sub and Goal of the Round. Blending together a healthy mixture of match-winning performances, off-the-bench heroics and Vitamin G (for Golazo), LaLiga File is the perfect remedy for the Spanish football fan on the go.
LaLiga File: The Two Sides of Diego Costa
Atleti's returning hero takes things too far, Shaq holds his own at the Camp Nou, and Betis win the greatest Seville derby of all time.
Real Betis Eibar Diego Costa Sevilla La Liga Shaq Moore