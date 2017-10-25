English
Español
On Demand
LaLiga File

LaLiga File: Making Los Beticos Better

1:59 min

Matchday 9 is in the can and if you're not paying attention to Antonio Sanabria at this stage, then you're watching football wrong.

LaLiga File boils down the best the Spanish top tier has to offer each week and serves it up to you in four bitesize chunks of footballing deliciousness: Star of the Round, Rising Star, Super Sub and Goal of the Round. Blending together a healthy mixture of match-winning performances, off-the-bench heroics and Vitamin G (for Golazo), LaLiga File is the perfect remedy for the Spanish football fan on the go.

tonny sanabria La Liga LaLiga Highlights Goncalo Guedes

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker