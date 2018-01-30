LaLiga File: Ernesto Is The Besto

LaLiga File boils down the best the Spanish top tier has to offer each week and serves it up to you in four bitesize chunks of footballing deliciousness: Star of the Round, Rising Star, Super Sub and Goal of the Round. Blending together a healthy mixture of match-winning performances, off-the-bench heroics and Vitamin G (for Golazo), LaLiga File is the perfect remedy for the Spanish football fan on the go.