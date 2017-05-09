LaLiga File: The Triple-Figure Trio

By Gabrielle Amado

Player of the Round: MSN

Round 36 of LaLiga witnessed a new installment of the MSN show as Messi, Suarez and Neymar all made it on the scoresheet in Barcelona’s 4-1 drubbing of Villarreal.

As the LaLiga title hunt heats up between the Blaugrana and Los Blancos, the three amigos sent a little message to the BBC: It’s on baby.

Barcelona’s fearsome trio have racked up 102 goals across all competitions; Lionel Messi with 51, Luis Suarez with 35 and Neymar with 16.

But that’s just the beginning of the ‘stats on stats on stats’…

Messi became the first player from the top five European Leagues to reach 50 goals this season across all competitions while simultaneously becoming the LaLiga player with the most penalty goals scored. #PenionelMessi

Suarez has hit 83 goals in 95 LaLiga matches (as many as Hristo Stoichkov, who took 175 matches to reach the same tally), while Villarreal is now officially Neymar’s favorite opponent now that the lightening-footed Brazilian has notched up nine goals against the Yellow Submarine in all competitions.

Noteable Mention: James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata each netted a brace in Real Madrid’s 4-0 win over Granada…but when the MSN surpasses the 100-goal mark, everyone, even the Bernabeu’s bench boys, fall under their gargantuan shadow.

Super-Sub: Carlos Carmona

From one Carlos to the next, Carlos Carmona came on for Carlos Castro in the 46th minute as Sporting Gijon hosted La Palmas, and the Spaniard proved to be the difference maker.

Carmona hit the back of the net in the 57th minute, storming it past the Las Palmas back line to bag Rubi’s men a win on home soil.

Carmona brings his season count to 7 goals and 2 assists in the Spanish top flight and can now add ‘super-sub’ to his growing resume!

Rising Star: Theo Hernandez

What a week for Theo Hernandez!

Our Round 24 rising star (#TBT) netted an absolute GOLAZO this weekend, scoring the lone goal in the 53rdminute to seal Alaves’ three points over Athletic Club.

This goal marked his first ever goal in LaLiga. #Premiere

But then, as if life couldn’t get any better, Theo’s agent confirmed that the ace is wanted by Real Madrid.

The Spanish press is reporting that the in-demand 19-year-old has allegedly completed his medical with Los Blancos and that he will be making the risky frisky move from home club Atletico Madrid to cross-city rivals Real Madrid.

What a time to be alive!

Goal of the Week: Gabriel Pires

Call it luck, call it skill, but I call it a GOLAZO!

Gabriel Pires, known simply as Gabriel (Okay Madonna), scored a jaw-dropping goal in Leganes’ 4-0 win over Real Betis.

​

The Brazilian regained possession in midfield and sent a blazing shot from 105 feet out, right over the head of Betis keeper Antonio Adan and into the upper right hand corner of the net.

Theo Hernandez had been crowned victor of this week’s goal of the week…that is, until Gabriel did that.

And no, I didn’t pick him just because I love his name…