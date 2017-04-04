LaLiga File: The Statman Strikes Again

beIN SPORTS

By Gabrielle Amado

Player of the Round: Paco Alcacer

You read that correctly. Paco Alcacer (yes, Barcelona’s PACO ALCACER) is the star of Round 29 of LaLiga.

The Spaniard was called into action in the 17th minute of Barcelona’s trip to Granada when Rafinha picked up an injury that left him unable to see out the match.

Despite the collective eye roll worldwide and the audible moans in the stands when the former Valencia marksman came off the bench, Alcacer was able to prove his doubters wrong, hitting a new milestone in Barcelona’s 1-4 win at the Nuevo Los Carmenes Stadium.

Alcacer hit the back of the net to break the 1-1 deadlock in the 64th minute and would go on to pick up an assist in stoppage time to set up Neymar with lucky goal number four of the evening.

Barcelona’s black sheep scored and assisted in the same game for the first time in his career at the Camp Nou. Additionally, he has also scored three goals in his last four competitive games, more goals than he managed in his previous 14 matches for Barcelona.

#PacoProgress

Rising Star: Alvaro Odriozola

Alvaro Odriozola is breaking through Real Sociedad’s B team and into the vaunted first team this season.

Odriozola set up Juanmi with a sublime assist in the 53rd minute to level the board for the Basques at home to a combative Leganes side.

The Spaniard has penned 3 assists in his last 5 matches with Real Sociedad and is a right back to keep a close eye on as he continues to make waves in the Spanish top flight.

Super-Sub: Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo has had a rough couple of days. The Portuguese starlet scored an own goal in stoppage time that handed the European champions a 2-3 friendly loss to Sweden, something that would dash any player’s confidence.

But the 22-year old “took an L and on Sunday bounced back”, coming on in the 83rd minute and sealing Valencia’s 3-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna with a stoppage time goal.

While the goal fulfilled his ‘super-sub’ duties, it was his celebration that stole the headlines. Cancelo put his finger up to his lips as if to tell the not-best-pleased Mestalla faithful to stay quiet, but moments later gestured sorry.

In a post-match interview, he apologized for his actions, saying he was having personal issues and did not mean to take it out on the fans. A goal and a bit of controversy? That’s a winning day in LaLiga!

Goal of the Round: Luis Suarez

Memo Ochoa had a sensational game against Barcelona despite the 1-4 scoreline and Luis Suarez arcing a deadlock-breaking lob over the Mexican shot-stopper in the first half.

The Uruguayan’s goal not only wins the round for its sheer beauty and class but is a stat smashing golazo too!

Stats on stats on stats:

-Suarez is the first player to reach the double digits for both goals (23) and assists (10) in Europe's top 5 leagues in 2016/17.

-Suárez has scored more goals than any other player in La Liga since his debut (excluding penalties) with 76 goals in the books.

-Suárez has 5 goals in his 5 meetings against Granada in La Liga, with all 5 coming on the road in his three games at the Nuevo Los Carmenes Stadium.

#NoMessiNoProblem ​