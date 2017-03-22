LaLiga File: The King of Galicia

beIN SPORTS

By Gabrielle Amado

Player of the Round: Iago Aspas

This man is just something else.

Iago Aspas has officially hit a monumental 25 goals and 8 assists across all competitions for Celta Vigo this season, proving week in and week out that he is the club’s main man...and well, round 28 was no different.

The diminutive Spaniard scored his side's lone goal in their trip to fellow Galician side Deportivo La Coruna, ending Celta's 4 game winless streak in LaLiga.

Aspas hit some milestones along the way, becoming the first Celta player to score 15 goals in a single LaLiga season since Fernando Baiano in 2006/07. He also became the first Galician-born Celta player to score at Riazor in the Spanish top flight since Juan Fernandez in 1971. History!

Super-Sub: Lacina Traore

Dear Rubi,

Use super-sub Lacina Traore more often.

Sincerely,

Everyone

Lacina Traore came on for Sporting Gijon in the 56th minute and scored a whopping four minutes later.

The Ivorian, who joined Sporting during the January transfer window, netted his second goal in LaLiga to inspire his side's 3-1 comeback win over Granada.

Traore was key to his side picking up a desperately needed three points in their fight to stay afloat in the top tier of Spanish football. It's not clear if Sporting will avoid relegation, but it's clear that if they do, Traore will play a role in that feat.

#TheTraoreEffect

Rising Star: Rafa Navarro

Rafa Navarro take a bow!

Finishing a game with a goal to your name is an achievement by anyone’s standards, something the Real Betis whippersnapper managed to do with a coolly taken fourth minute finish against Osasuna.

But the 23-year-old went one better shortly after by providing the all-important assist for to allow Ruben Castro to effectively kill off the game in the 28th minute.

Goal of the Week: Griezmann (AGAIN!)

We hate to be repeat offenders but the Griezmann Cheesemann has done it again.

Lesson learned: Give Griezmann a chance to score a free-kick and well...expect to pick a ball out of your net.

Not a single soul can deny this goal the sheer glory it deserves. Heck, even Diego Simeone is left in shock!

This stunner of a goal puts the Frenchman in third place (with 3) in the list of direct free-kick scorers in LaLiga, behind Messi (6) and Parejo (4).

Side note: excluding penalties, only Luis Suarez (with 14 goals) has scored more than Antoine Griezmann (13 goals) across all competitions in 2017. Deadly!

LaLiga File is your one stop shop for a look back at the latest round in the Spanish top-flight. Sometimes it’s serious, sometimes its cheeky, but it always strives to bring you a sassy synopsis of (one of) the world’s best leagues. Tweet at us @beINSPORTSUSA and @gabbyamado using the hashtag #LaLigaFile with your comments, questions and, if you must, complaints.