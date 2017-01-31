LaLiga File: Shoulda Coulda Woulda

By Gabrielle Amado

Player of the Round: Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic flies quietly under the Real Madrid starlet radar (apart from when the world drools over his gorgeous girlfriend…insert you looking her up on Instagram here) but Round 20 was his time to shine.

Kovacic opened the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 38th minute, finishing a Cristiano Ronaldo pass in style, and scoring his first ever LaLiga goal.

The pair then decided to pull a Freaky Friday, switching roles in the 51st minute with Kovacic providing the assist and CR7 hitting the back of the net to put Real Madrid up 2-0 over Real Sociedad.

Los Blancos would go on to win this one 3-0 but goal and assist aside, Kovacic deserves to be commended as a leader of the pack in the quest for these 3 points. In lieu of Modric’s absence and Kroos taking a back seat, the 22-year old Croatian took the steering wheel and received a well-deserved standing ovation from the Bernabeu’s boo boys (which is a miracle in of itself).

Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Barcelona all dropped points at the weekend and thanks to Kovacic and company, Zizou’s men are now 4 points clear the top of the table with a game in hand. Boom!

Super-Sub: Inaki Williams

#InakiWilliamsSeleccion has not been trending for nothing.

The young Spaniard has been sensational for Athletic Bilbao all season long and Round 20 was just the latest example of his impending stardom.

Inaki came on at the half to help inspire Athletic Bilbao’s 2-1 comeback win over Sporting Gijon. The 22-year old was an instant game changer, an injection of power, energy and speed. He provided an assist 4 minutes after stepping onto the pitch and for the remainder of the game was a thorn in Sporting Gijon’s side.

Even boss Ernesto Valverde admitted in a post-match interview that Inaki gives his side “verticality and speed” and the reality is he does that and so much more.

Inaki Williams is a boss, a baller, a stud and, after this week, he can add super-sub to his resume too.

#InakiWilliamsSeleccion

Rising Star: Mauricio Lemos

Mauricio Lemos, TAKE A BOW!

The 21-year old Uruguayan scored an absolute GOLAZO in Las Palmas’ 3-1 comeback win over Valencia on Monday. Lemos stepped up to take a free-kick in the 57th minute (his first ever in LaLiga), smashing it into Diego Alves’ net and leaving the world in awe. Oh yeah, did we mention he’s a center-back?

I mean we all know Sergio Ramos is a part-time number 9, but this free-kick makes even him look like a slacker. Shine on Mauricio!

P.S. Rising star from Round 19, Espanyol’s Marc Navarro, picked up another goal and assist in Round 20. #BornOnLaLigaFile

Goal of the Week: The Goal That ‘Shoulda Coulda Woulda’

Round 20’s winning goal rules supreme based on it’s controversial nature and because let’s be honest, we live for the drama.

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw against Real Betis this weekend, dropping points in their drifting title race with Real Madrid and well, when in doubt, blame the referee right?

While this story between officials and the Catalan club seems to be a never-ending drama series, Barcelona fans and players were right in their plight this time. Even President Trump knows that ball crossed the line…and he’s the king of blurred lines.

This one ’shoulda’ been ruled a goal, ‘coulda’ won Barcelona the game and ‘woulda’ kept the gap at the top of the table to 3 points (Real Madrid with a game in hand). But it didn’t! ​

LaLiga File is your one stop shop for a look back at the latest round in the Spanish top-flight. Sometimes it’s serious, sometimes its cheeky, but it always strives to bring you a sassy synopsis of (one of) the world’s best leagues. Tweet at us @beINSPORTSUSA and @gabbyamado using the hashtag #LaLigaFile with your comments, questions and, if you must, complaints.