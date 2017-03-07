LaLiga File: Nobody Does It Better

beIN SPORTS

by Gabrielle Amado

Player(S) of the Round: Real Madrid’s B&J Shine

Benzema and James. James and Benzema. Two under-fire Real Madrid players turned stars of Round 26.

B&J had been on the receiving end of quite a bit of heat from the Bernabeu boo boys, suggesting that the pair simply aren’t producing the numbers required to justify a position in the Real Madrid starting XI.

But in lieu of the absences of both Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, it was the rejects time to shine in Los Blancos’ trip to Eibar.

Benzema opened the scoring in the 14th minute, bagged his brace by the 25th while James picked up an assist in Benzema’s second and a goal himself in the 29th.

Real Madrid would go on to win this one 1-4 proving that when the big boys are away, Ben & Jerry will play. Boom!

Notable Mention: Antoine ‘Cheesemann’ Griezmann scored himself a brace to send Atletico Madrid sailing past Valencia 3-0 and into fourth place in the LaLiga standings! What a grate job (pun intended)!

Super Sub: Darwin Machis

The loanee that comes back to bite you. That is the story of Darwin Machis.

Machis, who is currently on loan from Granada to Leganes, came on in the 64th minute as his new side hosted his old one….and well, you’ve probably already guessed the ending to this ironic tale.

The Venezuelan scored the one and only goal of the match in the 83rd minute to seal Leganes’ three points.

This story is the equivalent of looking fabulous when running into an ex at the mall. #Winning

Rising Star: Jese Rodriguez

This one is 100% for trolling purposes but we simply could not pass up the opportunity.

Jese Rodriguez not only scored his first Las Palmas goal of the season, but made up for lost time by securing a BRACE in Las Palmas’ 5-2 win over Osasuna (this is not a drill).

Jese is about the only footballer turned reggaetón star who could play for Real Madrid, PSG, and Las Palmas in the span of about 8 months but hey, someone had to be the first!

It took him 16 shots on target to score his first goal but in brighter news, he has already scored as many goals with Las Palmas as he did with PSG. Progress!

Goal of the Week: Lionel Messi

When a goal literally breaks the internet, it automatically wins goal of the week; Lionel Messi did not only that…but more.

Messi’s opener in Barcelona’s eventual 5-0 romp over Celta Vigo was well, typical Messi. A “MAGISTERIAL!” (as Ray Hudson would say) solo effort with La Pulga embarrassing defenders left and right before slotting home from the edge of the box, making the whole thing look like a stroll in the park.

Oh yeah, did we mention Messi not only scored another goal but assisted two more? Stats on stats on stats.